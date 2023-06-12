Frazier-backed SunMed to acquire Avanos Medical’s respiratory health business

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, SunMed is a manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2023

Alston & Bird LLP is serving as legal counsel to Avanos while Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as SunMed’s legal counsel

Frazier Healthcare Partners acquired a majority ownership stake in SunMed in 2021

Avanos Medical has agreed to sell its respiratory health business to SunMed. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, SunMed is a manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care.

“SunMed has deep experience and strong expertise in the global respiratory health consumables market, making it an ideal home for Avanos’ RH business,” said Hank Struik, SunMed’s CEO in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2023.

Alston & Bird LLP is serving as legal counsel to Avanos while Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as SunMed’s legal counsel.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Avanos Medical Inc is a medical technology company.

SunMed is backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, which acquired a majority ownership stake in SunMed in 2021.