Frazier-backed SunMed to acquire Vyaire’s respiratory and anesthesia consumables business unit

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SunMed is a provider of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care

Based in Illinois, Vyaire is a medical technology manufacturer

Jefferies is acting as financial advisor to Vyaire

SunMed, which is backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, has agreed to acquire Vyaire’s business unit that makes and markets respiratory and anesthesia consumables focused on airway management and operative care. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SunMed is a provider of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care.

Based in Illinois, Vyaire is a medical technology manufacturer.

Frazier Healthcare Partners acquired a majority ownership stake in SunMed in 2021.

On the deal, Philip Zaorski, a partner Frazier Healthcare Partners, said in a statement, “The combination of these two businesses represents an important step forward in our ambition to create the leading manufacturer of consumable respiratory and anesthesia medical products. We believe there are significant opportunities for further growth and investment. We look forward to working with the combined teams to deliver on this enormous potential.”

Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to SunMed. Jefferies is acting as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel to Vyaire.

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners has raised over $7 billion.