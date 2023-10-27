Frazier hires Tornatore as VP for growth buyout IR team

In this role, Tornatore willl focus on business development and capital formation.

Frazier Healthcare Partners has hired Peter Tornatore as vice president of its growth buyout investor relations team.

Tornatore joins the firm from Blackstone Life Sciences where he led investor relations and business development. Prior to that post, he was a director in the client solutions group at Blackstone where he specialized in raising capital for Blackstone’s private funds in the United States.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to Frazier Healthcare Partners. He brings a proven fundraising experience to our firm as we continue to build and strengthen our investor relations team,” said Frazier Healthcare Partners Growth Buyout Co-Managing Partner Ben Magnano in a statement. “We’re confident Peter’s experience, skills, and robust network of relationships will be highly valuable as we continue to expand our growing LP base.”

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Based in Seattle, Frazier has raised over $8 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities since its inception.