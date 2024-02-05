Freeman Spogli-backed Batteries Plus promotes Malmuth to chief development officer

Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is a battery retail franchise.

Batteries Plus, which is backed by Freeman Spogli, has promoted Joe Malmuth to chief development officer.

Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is a battery retail franchise.

In this new role, Malmuth will lead the brand’s plans for franchise growth and development.

Most recently, Malmuth was chief franchising officer at Batteries Plus.

“This promotion is a natural move for Joe as he’s already demonstrated impressive developmentof the Batteries Plus franchise,” said Jon Sica, chief business officer of Batteries Plus in a statement. “From his commitment to fostering positive relationships with our franchisees, to his passion for the industry and innovative approach to business development, we’re confident Joe will continue to play a pivotal role in driving Batteries Plus’ success.”

Batteries Plus was founded in 1988.

Based in Los Angeles and New York City, Freeman Spogli invests in the middle market.