Freeman Spogli-backed Kamps acquires pallet provider Realm

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kamps is a national pallet company with over 400 network locations across the U.S.

Realm was a portfolio company of Great Range Capital

BlackArch served as financial advisor to Realm and Great Range on the deal

Freeman Spogli invests in consumer-related and distribution companies in the US

Kamps, which is backed by Freeman Spogli, has acquired Newton, Iowa-based Realm, a pallet platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ryan Sprott, managing partner, and Philip Scheuerman, vice president, at Great Range, said in a statement, “BlackArch has established themselves as a differentiated advisor, with a high degree of knowledge of the pallet industry. We were thoroughly impressed with BlackArch’s industry expertise and high-touch marketing process, as they helped us achieve a great outcome for Realm’s management team, employees and shareholders. We look forward to the opportunity to work together again in the future.”

Realm Companies was founded in 1998.

Great Range Capital primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 million to $150 million.

