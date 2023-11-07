Freshly capitalized Vertu snaps up ActiveState Software

ActiveState is a Vancouver-based software company that supports enterprise software developers in the creation and management of applications that use open-source programming languages.

Peter Lee, a Vertu operating advisor, will chair ActivateState’s board

ActiveState’s platform helps organizations implement a turnkey, end-to-end, secure software supply chain, decreasing the risk of their development process being compromised

Earlier this year, Vertu closed its inaugural enterprise software fund, raising more than C$300 million

Vertu Capital has acquired ActiveState Software, a Vancouver-based software company that supports enterprise software developers in the creation and management of applications that use open-source programming languages.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Peter Lee, an operating advisor at Vertu, will chair ActiveState’s board.

ActiveState’s platform helps organizations implement a turnkey, end-to-end, secure software supply chain, decreasing the risk of their development process being compromised.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ActiveState at such an exciting time in their growth journey,” said Gil Nayot, a partner with Vertu Capital, in a statement. “ActiveState is a well-established provider with a strong track record that is ideally positioned to support customers as both the complexity of managing open source applications grows, and with it, the need to protect against vulnerabilities. This is exactly the type of company Vertu looks to invest in – a well-run business, with proprietary technology and incredible market potential.”

Vertu is a Toronto-based private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies. Earlier this year, the firm closed its inaugural fund, raising more than C$300 million.