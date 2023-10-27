From the barrel to the bank

By Taylor Costa van Putten, Braeburn Whisky

There’s an old saying in Scotland: “Do right by the whisky, and the whisky will do right by you.”

With recent headlines heralding the slowing of PE deal flow and dampened forecasts, sophisticated and professional investors are leaving no barrel unturned in the search for new ways to protect portfolios and outperform benchmarks. For a growing number of managers, casks (or, for us Americans, barrels) of maturing single malt Scotch whisky represent a novel avenue to diversification with a tangible, premium, global and minimally correlated asset class. (All “whisky” mentions in this post refer to the Scottish nectar, as opposed to “whiskey,” which is made in the US and elsewhere.)

Whisky business

Whiskeys are produced by many nations and cultures worldwide, with some spirits considered more investment-grade than others. Whisky produced in Scotland in particular has some distinguishing characteristics versus American and world whiskeys and other investable asset classes, making it a prime diversifier for portfolios of traditional liquid assets and illiquid private equity holdings. Some selling points:

Inherent value accretion: All whisk(e)ys stored in a wooden cask age and physically mature over time, evolving in flavor and inherently appreciating in perceived value each year. Fine and rare Scotch can sometimes be matured for decades, resulting in long term compounding appreciation: for example, investors working with Braeburn Whisky globally have earned median net annual realized returns of 12.45%, and average net annual IRRs of 31.63% from Scotch whisky casks.

Resilience: Whisky has a history of stability and resilience, weathering far fewer market downturns than public equities, real estate and other financial assets. Regardless of global economics, its international esteem as the gold standard of whiskeys makes it impactful for capital downside protection and minimal correlation with other assets.

A global hedge: Although most national whiskeys have only a strong domestic market, Scotch whisky over the last century has built a sprawling international market as the most exported spirit on the planet ($7.5 billion in exports across 180+ countries in 2022). Burgeoning economies like China and India have steadily driven production and export volume and value to new highs. Projections expect significant future growth there, particularly with tariff negotiations progressing in India.

Limited supply: There is no shortcut for time in maturation: the older the whisky gets, the more stock has been bottled and consumed, the scarcer of an asset aged whisky becomes. Classic supply and demand economics historically lead to more of a ski-slope shaped return curve the longer a cask is matured.

Tangibility: Cask investments are tangible, real-world goods. The physical and consumable nature of whisky offers investors access to a physical commodity made of other commodities (barley, water, yeast, energy, labor). As such, investors historically have benefited during inflationary periods.

Liquidity: The Scotch whisky market is decentralized and quasi-liquid. As such, we generally only suggest that investors with a 5+ year time horizon participate. When working with a broker with a large global buyer and investor base, like Braeburn Whisky, selling your cask is straightforward and can be accommodated at the investor’s request any time.

Key PE considerations

Newcomers to whisky investment are generally best served by relying on the expertise of a seasoned cask investment firm, like Braeburn, to facilitate the due diligence, regulatory, maintenance, and transactional elements of their investment. However, for private equity firms looking to leverage cask investments in-house, they’ll need to carefully take on several key elements of the broker’s normal responsibilities:

Reputation: The “manager selection” of whisky – the quality of the spirit and reputation of the distillery – is critical in the investment’s success. Well-established distilleries are generally more predictable investments, while younger distilleries may have higher potential to outperform.

Price: In whisky, money is made in the buy. Knowing the marketplace and whether you are acquiring your barrel at a fair price dictates the outcome of the investment in the long run.

Cask (barrel) selection: The liquid spirit inside and the type of cask used significantly influence the flavor and value of the whisky.

Age: There is potential appreciation and strategic value that whisky can add to a portfolio at all points in the cask lifecycle, but investors should select casks at ages that align with their investment objectives.

Risk management: Safeguard irreplaceable physical investments by ensuring the casks are appropriately insured and stored with all necessary, regulatorily compliant documentation.

Knowing when to leave the pub: Investors need a clear exit path and the necessary relationships to sell their casks to other investors and interested parties, or a bottling and distribution strategy.

Whisky casks have been used for hundreds of years in the United Kingdom to manage generational wealth. However, it is only recently that Braeburn Whisky has been able to finally bring the offering to American investors through regulatorily scrutinized channels (an SEC Regulation D 506[c] private placement with registered broker-dealer distribution). To ensure certain other securities laws requirements are met, Braeburn has engaged INTE Securities, a registered broker-dealer in the US, to act as agent for the sale of Braeburn’s whisky cask investments.

With traditional economic models and asset allocation plans turned on their heads recently, let’s raise a glass to whisky investment.

Taylor Costa van Putten is president of Braeburn Whisky