Frontenac-backed Integris appoints Mathis as COO

Integris, which is backed by Frontenac, has named Glenn Mathis as chief operating officer.

Integris is an IT managed service provider.

As COO, Mathis will oversee Integris’ operations department, helping accelerate growth and service delivery nationwide.

Previously, Mathis worked at All Covered where he served in sales positions, business strategy roles and most recently, managing their global client services and MSP division for North America.

“Glenn is the perfect fit for our company and our leadership team,” said Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Integris in a statement. “His wealth of knowledge in the IT MSP space combined with his values-driven leadership style will help us grow and thrive as a company. There are very few executives who have scaled an MSP to our size and larger, and we are grateful to have found one of the best in Glenn. I am honored to welcome Glenn to our team.”

Integris’s multiple nationwide locations include such states as Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Based in Chicago, Frontenac invests in the lower middle market.