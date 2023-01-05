Frontenac-backed Integris buys community bank MSP CalTech

Integris is an IT MSP that now has more than 20 offices in 10 states.

Rashaad Bajwa serves as CEO of Integris

Integris was founded in 2021

Based in Chicago, Frontenac targets lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries

Integris, which is backed by Frontenac, has acquired CalTech, a community bank-focused managed service provider with offices in Texas and Kansas. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The timing for this merger could not be better. Managed IT services are getting more complex and CalTech’s reputation in the community banking space allows Integris to build on and expand its high-quality operations to build a national community banking practice,” said Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Integris in a statement.

