Frontenac-backed RCG Global Services buys Woodridge Software

DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel to RCG Global Services

Technology Holdings advised Woodridge on the transaction

Based in Chicago, Frontenac targets the consumer, industrial, and services industries

RCG Global Services, which is backed by Frontenac, has acquired Colorado-based Woodridge Software, a fintech-focused software development firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

RCG is a global digital transformation services provider.

“We are very excited to welcome the talented team of Woodridge Software to the RCG family,” said Ramesh Ramani, RCG CEO in a statement. “The Woodridge team expands our geographic footprint in the Western U.S. and deepens our offering of solutions, especially in the financial services market. In joining the RCG team, Woodridge clients have access to a larger portfolio of solution offerings as well as access to world class offshore service delivery.”

DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel to RCG Global Services. Technology Holdings advised Woodridge on the transaction.

Based in Chicago, Frontenac targets the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac invests in the lower middle market.