Frontline subsidiary Hi-Lite Airfield Services buys airfield marking firm Axtell’s Inc

Frontline is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group.

Frontline is a family of operating companies that provides pavement marking and ancillary services

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies

Sterling currently has over $5.1 billion of assets under management

Frontline Road Safety subsidiary Hi-Lite Airfield Services has acquired Pennsylvania-based Axtell’s Inc, an airfield marking business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Frontline is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group.

Frontline is a family of operating companies that provides pavement marking and ancillary services.

The Axtell’s, Inc. transaction marks Frontline’s ninth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020.

“Hi-Lite and Axtell’s, Inc. are a natural fit as both teams share an unwavering commitment to performing work of the highest quality, providing unparalleled levels of customer service, and operating with a ‘safety-first’ culture,” said Chris Miller, president of Hi-Lite Airfield Services, in a statement

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling currently has over $5.1 billion of assets under management.