Frontline subsidiary Hi-Lite Airfield Services buys airfield marking firm Axtell’s Inc

Frontline Road Safety subsidiary Hi-Lite Airfield Services has acquired Pennsylvania-based Axtell’s Inc, an airfield marking business. No financial terms were disclosed.
Frontline is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group.
The Axtell’s, Inc. transaction marks Frontline’s ninth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020.
“Hi-Lite and Axtell’s, Inc. are a natural fit as both teams share an unwavering commitment to performing work of the highest quality, providing unparalleled levels of customer service, and operating with a ‘safety-first’ culture,” said Chris Miller, president of Hi-Lite Airfield Services, in a statement
Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling currently has over $5.1 billion of assets under management.