FrontWell Capital provides $10.5m credit facility to Belcam Beauty

Canadian private debt firm FrontWell Capital Partners has provided a $10.5 million senior secured credit facility to Montreal and Rouses Point, New York-based Belcam Beauty, a maker of beauty and grooming products.

“FrontWell is happy to partner with one of the leaders in mass market fragrances, bath products and beauty tools and support Belcam Beauty as it pursues new growth opportunities,” said Patrick Dalton, CEO of FrontWell, in a statement. “The need for capital among companies across industries continues amid a dynamic economic environment, and we are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated, value-added solutions to companies and supporting their business transitions.”

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides transitionary senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. With committed seed capital of more than US$350 million, FrontWell offers financing solutions, including asset-based and cash flow loans, to maximize liquidity support for borrowers that are looking beyond traditional sources of capital.