FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors merge

Michael Forman will serve as chairman and CEO of the combined firm.

Based in Philadelphia, FS Investments manages over $75 billion in assets

Based in Darien, Connecticut, Portfolio Advisors was founded in 1994

Asset managers FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors have merged. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to join forces with FS Investments and look forward to leveraging our complementary investment and product development capabilities,” added Brooks Lindberg, managing director at Portfolio Advisors in a statement. “Our combined platform is well positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to our institutional and wealth management clients around the globe.”

The combined firm also announced its first joint initiative to grow the FS MVP Private Markets Fund, an SEC-registered private equity fund focused on the U.S. middle market.

