FTQ and Investissement Québec back EBC to build on growth

Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec this week announced that they have made a growth investment in EBC. No financial terms were disclosed.

EBC was founded in Québec City in 1968 and is one of the largest construction companies in Canada, according to Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The company employs more than 1,600 people in seven offices and, since the appointment of Marie-Claude Houle as president and CEO, its sales have grown from $100 million to over $1 billion.

EBC works in the construction of large-scale public buildings and infrastructures, energy projects, such as hydroelectric power plants, dams and wind farms, as well as in the mining sector.

“EBC is a strategic company in the Quebec construction ecosystem and one of the most successful contractors in the country,” said Janie Béïque, president and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, in a statement. “The Fonds will always support companies like EBC that seek to increase their regional impact and reach new markets.”

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is the largest development capital and growth investor in Quebec. As of November 30, 2021, it held C$18.3 billion in net assets and more than 730,000 owner-shareholders. It also recently invested in NuChem Sciences in support of the company’s acquisition of IniXium.

Investissement Québec is government-capitalized investment firm that was founded to invest in Quebec-based companies. It is based in Montréal.