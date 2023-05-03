FTV Capital secures investment from Blackstone

FTV invests in companies in the enterprise technology, financial services and payments sectors.

FTV closed its seventh fund at $2.35 billion in early 2022

Evercore served as financial advisor to FTV on the deal

FTV was founded in 1998

Blackstone has made a minority investment in private equity firm FTV Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

FTV invests in companies in the enterprise technology, financial services and payments sectors.

On the deal, Ward Young, senior managing director at Blackstone, said in a statement “FTV’s focus on discipline and domain expertise is a great fit for the current market environment, and we believe their opportunity set continues to grow. The firm fits our vision for differentiated GPs with an enduring edge – GPs that have developed outstanding platforms and delivered strong results. We are excited to see FTV continue to deliver for its limited partners in the coming years.”

FTV closed its seventh fund at $2.35 billion in early 2022. FTV has invested over $4.8 billion in 137 portfolio companies and realized $6.3 billion since the firm was founded in 1998.

Evercore served as financial advisor to FTV while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Fried Frank served as legal advisor to Blackstone.

FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York and Connecticut.