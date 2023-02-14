FTV promotes Walker, Vostrizansky and Fleischman to partner

FTV also promoted Max Penn to vice president on the enterprise technology and services team and Nia Hall to associate on the strategic business development team.

Walker joined FTV in 2019, Vostrizansky came on board six years ago and Fleischman joined in 2021

Prior to joining FTV, Walker was responsible for all human capital initiatives at TCV

Before FTV, Vostrizansky was a principal at Flexpoint Ford and Pine Brook Road Partners and Fleischman was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis

FTV Capital has promoted Allison Walker, Mike Vostrizansky and Andy Fleischman to partner.

Walker joined FTV in 2019, Vostrizansky came on board six years ago and Fleischman joined in 2021.

“We are thrilled to recognize three exceptional individuals as we elevate them to our partnership – they have each driven significant impact in their respective roles,“ said Brad Bernstein, managing partner at FTV Capital, in a statement. “As our first chief talent officer, Ali has strengthened and expanded our own talent and recruiting efforts, while also supporting FTV portfolio companies with strategic talent initiatives that are vital to accelerating their growth. Mike has consistently proven his ability to identify innovative, high-growth companies and develop trusted relationships with management teams across the financial services landscape, while deepening FTV’s expertise and network specifically across the asset management, specialty finance and insurance sectors. And, Andy has played an integral role overseeing all of our legal and regulatory matters, serving as a strategic business advisor across the firm.”

Prior to joining FTV, Walker was responsible for all human capital initiatives at TCV. She also held executive talent positions at several alternative investment firms and was a partner at Heidrick & Struggles and Korn/Ferry International.

Prior to FTV, Vostrizansky was a principal at Flexpoint Ford and Pine Brook Road Partners, where he focused on sourcing, evaluating, executing and managing investments across the financial services industry.

Before FTV, Fleischman was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where he was lead attorney on a variety of domestic and international transactions, including numerous FTV deals as outside counsel.

FTV also promoted Max Penn to vice president on the enterprise technology and services team and Nia Hall to associate on the strategic business development team.

New York City-based FTV Capital invests in enterprise technology and services, financial services, and payments and transaction processing.