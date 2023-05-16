FTV’s Vostrizansky on flood insurance and private equity; defense, natural gas and window cleaning add-on deals

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We start today by looking at private equity opportunities in the flood insurance industry sector, courtesy of Mike Vostrizansky, a partner at FTV Capital, who talks about his firm’s recent investment in Neptune Flood Incorporated.

Next up we have a round of add-on deals to tell you about, in sectors as diverse as defense, natural gas and window cleaning.

Flood insurance

PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti takes a look at the flood insurance sector today as he speaks to Mike Vostrizansky, a partner at FTV Capital.

FTV, alongside Bregal Sagemount, recently took a minority stake in Neptune Flood Incorporated, a digital insurtech platform and private flood insurance provider based in St Petersburg, Florida.

The rising risk of flooding in some areas of the US, as well as coverage shifting from the federally subsidized National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) towards private players, are driving demand for flood insurance, said Vostrizansky.

“This industry has just been very under-adopted historically, [and] only 13 percent of homeowners in areas that should have flood insurance have flood coverage,” said Vostrizansky.

The government enacted the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act in 2012 to protect homeowners against flooding. While it has covered most of the market since, there have been some changes to promote private participation.

“We saw some legislation that’s passed over the last decade which has caused that trend to start,” he said, “and we still think that’s very much in the early innings, as we said to ourselves, with NFIP enabling this private market to flourish and grow, ‘Who are the companies that are best positioned to win that share?’”

Severe weather conditions in certain parts of the country, because of climate change, are also adding to opportunities for flood insurance business. Vostrizansky said there has been an underinvestment in this market historically.

“However, with some of these changes due to climate change, awareness continues to increase and these [severe weather] events continue to be more severe, so people recognize that this protection is something that would be valuable to them,” he said.

The story struck a chord with me as over on PE Hub Europe today, Nina Lindholm spoke to Cinven partner Jorge Quemada about how evolving legal frameworks for the transition to a green economy are also creating opportunities for private equity firms.

We also had a deal in the insurance technology sector to report, as Pollen Street Capital announced plans to invest in Wide Group, a technology-led commercial insurance broker.

Defense

iNovex, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has agreed to acquire Innoplex, a Columbia, Maryland-based defense contractor.

iNovex is a provider of software development solutions focused on cybersecurity, signals intelligence, data analysis, and robotic process automation for the intelligence sector.

“Innoplex marks the first acquisition into iNovex,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital and chairman of the board at iNovex, in a statement. “Innoplex brings a devoted team, a culture of innovation, and a complementary set of capabilities, all of which will enhance iNovex’s ability to help solve some of the nation’s most complex national security challenges.”

Natural gas

Foremark, which is backed by SK Capital Partners, has acquired NexGen Chemical Technologies, a Texas-based provider of natural gas sweetening solutions. The seller was Black Bay Energy Capital.

Texas-based Foremark is a provider of natural gas sweetening formulations.

SK Capital acquired Foremark in 2017.

Window cleaning

Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has acquired Tempe, Arizona-based Clean D Windows, a commercial window cleaning and glass restoration company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jason Barclay, president of Clean D Windows, will join Tendit’s divisional leadership team post-transaction and will continue to lead the operations going forward.

Tendit Group is a provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West.

That’s all from me – Chris Witkowsky will be with you tomorrow for Wire Wednesday.

Cheers,

Craig