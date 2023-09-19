Fulcrum Capital-backed Canstar bags Universal Restoration Systems

Based in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canstar is a full-service property restoration company serving both the residential and commercial/institutional markets

With the acquisition of Universal, the company will expand its presence to a total of 14 branches

Canstar was originally backed by Fulcrum Capital Partners in July 2016

Canstar Restorations, a portfolio company of Fulcrum Capital Partners, has acquired Universal Restoration Systems, a restoration company based in Prince George, British Columbia, with additional branches in Smithers, Terrace and Quesnel.

Based in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canstar is a full-service property restoration company serving both the residential and commercial/institutional markets.

With the acquisition of Universal, Canstar will expand its presence to a total of 14 branches, creating a Western Regional restoration platform, the company said in a statement. The Canstar Group of Companies is now comprised of Canstar Restorations, ABK Restoration, NorHaz Solutions and Universal.

“Universal is a proven leader and brings a team of experienced professionals to Canstar, enabling even better service to existing and new customers throughout Northern British Columbia,” said Canstar President and CEO Ji Yoon. “The team at Universal offers comprehensive restoration services, encompassing everything from fire and flood remediation to mould removal, biohazard cleanup, and structural repairs. Their dedication to excellence and their aligned objectives with our own mission make them an invaluable addition.”

Canstar was originally backed by Fulcrum Capital Partners in July 2016.

Based in Vancouver and Toronto, Fulcrum is a private equity firm focused on the Canadian lower mid-market.