Fulcrum Capital Partners invests in VODA Backyard Leisure Group

Fulcrum’s investment in VODA marks the third platform investment of Fulcrum Capital Partners VI.

VODA is the largest backyard leisure products business in Canada

The company is comprised of three businesses: Aquiform Distributors, Club Piscine and Pool Supplies Canada

Fulcrum will support VODA through its next growth chapter

Fulcrum Capital Partners this week announced its investment in VODA Backyard Leisure Group, the largest backyard leisure products business in Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

VODA, headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, is comprised of three businesses: Aquiform Distributors, a distributor to the pool, spa and patio furniture industry; Club Piscine, a franchisor and distributor of pools, garden furniture, barbecues, spas and fitness equipment; and Pool Supplies Canada, an online retail platform for pool and spa supplies.

“The businesses that comprise VODA, and the management teams behind each, have a tremendous track record and long history of success,” said Paul Eldridge, partner at Fulcrum. “We are delighted to have partnered with management and support the next chapter of growth.”

Fulcrum Capital Partners is a Canadian private equity firm focused on the Canadian lower-middle market with over $750 million in assets under management. It firm has offices in both Vancouver and Toronto.

Fulcrum’s investment in VODA marks the third platform investment of Fulcrum Capital Partners VI.