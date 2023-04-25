Fulcrum Capital Partners invests in growth of FE Ingredients

FE Ingredients is a Toronto-based distributor of baking supplies and food ingredients in the Ontario market.

Canadian private equity firm Fulcrum Capital Partners has invested in FE Ingredients, a Toronto-based distributor of baking supplies and food ingredients in the Ontario market.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

FE Ingredients, formerly known as Far East Food Products, supplies industrial bakeries, food manufacturers and distributors across Southern Ontario with core ingredients including sugar, flour, starch, oils, yeast, fillings, baking mixes and toppings.

Fulcrum’s investment in FE Ingredients is the fourth platform deal of Fulcrum Private Equity Fund VI.

“We are delighted to be invested with Raymond [Lee] and his family in FE Ingredients to help fuel the next chapter of growth and assist in executing multiple growth opportunities,” said Paul Eldridge, partner at Fulcrum, in a statement.

Based in Vancouver and Toronto, Fulcrum Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on the Canadian lower mid-market. It has raised more than C$900 million over its 20-plus-year history, invested in over 50 platform investments and realized 39 exits.