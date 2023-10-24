Fulcrum Capital Partners promotes James Morrison to partner

Prior to joining Fulcrum in 2015, Morrison spent five years in the investment banking division at Scotiabank.

Fulcrum Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm, has promoted James Morrison to partner.

Prior to joining Fulcrum in 2015, Morrison spent five years in the investment banking division at Scotiabank. Today, he operates from Fulcrum’s Toronto office.

With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, Fulcrum invests in the Canadian lower mid-market. The firm has raised more than C$900 million over its 20-plus years, invested in more than 50 platform investments and realized 39 exits.