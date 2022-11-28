FVLCRUM appoints Lee as VP

In his new role, Lee will assist the management of FVLCRUM’s legacy portfolio, as well as provide due diligence and portfolio company support for the current fund.

Most recently, Lee was managing partner of First Alta Management

Previously, he served as managing director of Muirfield Management Group, a Los Angeles-based family office

FVLCRUM invests in minority-owned lower-middle market companies

FVLCRUM Funds has named Jason Lee as vice president.

In his new role, Lee will assist the management of FVLCRUM’s legacy portfolio, as well as provide due diligence and portfolio company support for the current fund.

On the new hire, Benjamin Carson Jr., a partner of FVLCRUM, said in a statement, “This appointment further ensures FVLCRUM’s current and legacy portfolio is well positioned for the future. I have had the pleasure of working with Jason since 2013. His values, operational experience, and principal investing acumen will elevate the value we bring to our portfolio companies.”

Most recently, Lee was managing partner of First Alta Management investing in healthcare companies such as MedFi Solutions, Pure Vita, and Spineloop. Previously, he served as managing director of Muirfield Management Group, a Los Angeles-based family office.

Based in Rockville, Maryland, FVLCRUM invests in minority-owned lower-middle market companies.