FVLCRUM-led consortium acquires ad agency Burrell

FVLCRUM and Channing Johnson led a consortium that has acquired Chicago-based Burrell Communications, a multicultural advertising agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Johnson, a Los Angeles corporate attorney, will serve as chairman of Burrell. Tara DeVeaux, the former chief marketing officer of Los Angeles-based Wild Card Creative Group and managing director of its creative content division 3AM, has been named the incoming CEO.

On the deal, Chijioke Asomugha, a partner of FVLCRUM said in a statement, “Burrell is an iconic company that has helped tell the diverse stories of many respected brands for more than 50 years. FVLCRUM is eager to build upon the impactful legacy of Burrell through this significant equity investment.”

Oaklins DeSilva Phillips acted as financial advisor to Burrell Communications Group while Vaughan Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to FVLCRUM.

Burrell was founded in 1971 by Tom Burrell. The agency boasts a roster of clients that include McDonald’s, Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, FIFCO, and the American Red Cross.

Based in Rockville, Maryland, FVLCRUM invests in lower-middle market companies.