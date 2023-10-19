FVLCRUM snaps up tech systems integrator AITC

Womble Bond Dickinson served as legal counsel to FVLCRUM on the transaction.

FVLCRUM has acquired Winter Springs, Florida-based Advanced IT Concepts Inc, a technology systems integrator and professional services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to add such a differentiated and attractive platform to FVLCRUM’s IT Services portfolio,” said Chijioke Asomugha, a partner of FVLCRUM in a statement. “Our equity capital, strategic alignment and experienced network of resources should drive accelerated growth for the business.”

Womble Bond Dickinson served as legal counsel to FVLCRUM on the transaction.

FVLCRUM invests in lower-middle market companies. The private equity firm targets healthcare services, business services, and government contracting. Based in Rockville, Maryland, FVLCRUM was founded in 2013.