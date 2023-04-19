Gainline Capital acquires electricity company Flagship Power

Flagship was founded by Utility Rescue in 2022.

Gainline Capital has acquired a majority stake in Texas-based Flagship Power, an electricity company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flagship was founded by Utility Rescue in 2022.

Moving forward, the management team of Flagship will remain in place, and Utility Rescue remains a significant shareholder of the company.

“We see this transaction as providing more fuel to fire the growth of Flagship and Utility Rescue’s other brands,” said Tom Schmidt, CEO of Utility Rescue, in a statement. “We are excited to see to what heights we can now take the Flagship investment with Gainline’s strength behind the company.”

Headquartered in Houston, Utility Rescue Holdings is a financial technology and energy services company.

Gainline Capital invests in the middle market.