Gallant Capital invests in enterprise software firm Lightning Step

Gallant Capital Partners has made an investment in Lightning Step, an enterprise software provider for the behavioral health industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gallant’s investment was made in partnership with Lightning Step’s CEO Kirk Monroe, Chairman Jamison Monroe and additional investors and members of management, all of whom collectively remain material owners of Lightning Step.

The investment will be used for expansion, personnel hiring and acquisitions.

“Lightning Step has built a great mission-critical product for its customers, driven by a relentless focus on customer experience and a deep understanding of the behavioral health industry’s pain points,” added Jon Gimbel, a partner at Gallant in a statement. “We believe the entire industry would benefit from using Lightning Step’s purpose-built, all-in-one technology solution. We are thrilled to be in partnership with the entire Lightning Step team and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth.”

Lightning Step was founded in 2014.

Based in Los Angeles, Gallant Capital Partners invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2018.