Garda World affiliate Crisis24 buys critical event management platform Topo.ai

Crisis24, an affiliate of Montreal-based security services provider Garda World Security Corp, has acquired Topo.ai, an Atlanta-based maker of critical event management platform TopoONE. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Topo.ai and Crisis24 have been partners for many years. In fact, several Topo customers are Crisis24 customers, so the cultural alignment is a natural one,” said Gregoire Pinton, a managing director and head of integrated risk management at Crisis24 in a statement. “Joining forces was the obvious next step, allowing us to offer unique and advanced capabilities in Critical Event Management, combining and amplifying our unique strengths. I strongly believe these united synergies will be of great benefit to our clients.”

Phil Harris serves as founder and CEO of Topo.ai.

In the short term, Topo.ai will operate as Topo.ai by Crisis24 and will eventually be combined and folded into Crisis24 and its branding.

Crisis24 is an integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm.

Garda World was acquired by UK private equity firm BC Partners in 2019 for C$5.2 billion.