Garnett-backed Flagstop acquires three car washes

Flagstop Car Wash, which is backed by Garnett Station Partners, has acquired three car washes in the greater Richmond metropolitan area. No financial terms were disclosed.

The three new units have been converted to the Flagstop brand and reopened earlier this week.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Flagstop is an express car wash brand. Flagstop was founded in 1981 in Chester, Virginia. Jamie Nester is leading Flagstop.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity this acquisition presents the Flagstop brand with, as it will allow us to continue scaling our platform, offering services to a greater number of customers, and pursuing our objective of being the preferred car wash with the highest customer satisfaction in the greater Richmond area,” said Jamie Nester, CEO of Flagstop in a statement. “With several additional units under development, we are dedicated to providing the Richmond community the highest quality experience, and we look forward to expanding our reach and deepening our ties with the residents of our city.”

