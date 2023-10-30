Garnett Station-backed ARB completes take-private buyout of Fiesta Restaurant Group

According to terms of the agreement, Fiesta stockholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash.

Authentic Restaurant Brands, which is backed by Garnett Station Partners, has closed its take-private acquisition of Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of the Pollo Tropical restaurant brand.

According to terms of the agreement, Fiesta stockholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash.

The stock will stop trading on the NASDAQ on October 30, 2023.

On the closing, Matt Perelman, a managing partner and co-founder of Garnett Station Partners, said in a statement, “We are proud to add Pollo Tropical to ARB’s existing portfolio of successful culinary brands catered to local markets and look forward to working with the Fiesta team to elevate the Pollo Tropical brand together.”

Established in 2021, Authentic Restaurant Brands is a holding company of regional food and beverage brands.

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station manages over $2 billion of assets. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health & wellness, automotive, and food & beverage.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises for the Pollo Tropical restaurant brand.