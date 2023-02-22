Garnett Station-backed Flagstop Car Wash adds-on Hogwash Express Car Wash

Hogwash will rebrand as Flagstop and become the 15th car wash location on the platform.

Garnett Station invested in Flagstop in January

Flagstop is building out a platform of car washes around Richmond

Hogwash was formed in 2021

Garnett Station Partners-backed Flagstop Car Wash added-on Hogwash Express Car Wash as part of its growing platform.

Hogwash will rebrand as Flagstop and become the 15th car wash location on the platform. Janet and Tom Hogg formed Hogwash in 2021 servicing the Richmond, Virginia “mid-town” area. The Hogg’s formed Hogwash in partnership with River City Enterprises.

Flagstop’s growth plan is supported by Garnett Station’s investment in January. Flagstop, formed in 1981, now has 15 car wash locations in Richmond, Virginia-area.

“The addition of Hogwash’s high-quality platform will complement our existing footprint across Richmond, bolstering our market position while giving our customers and club members an additional convenient location to wash with us,” said Craig Marable, Vice President of Operations at Flagstop.