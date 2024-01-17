Garnett Station Partners appoints Adamolekun as operating partner

In this role, Adamolekun will help identify new investment opportunities and drive innovation, value and efficiency within Garnett Station’s portfolio of brands.

Most recently, Adamolekun was CEO of P.F. Chang’s

Adamolekun was formerly a partner at Paulson & Co

The New York-based firm manages over $2.2 billion of assets

Garnett Station Partners has named Damola Adamolekun as an operating partner.

In this role, Adamolekun will help identify new investment opportunities and drive innovation, value and efficiency within Garnett Station’s portfolio of brands.

Most recently, Adamolekun was CEO of P.F. Chang’s. Adamolekun was formerly a a partner at Paulson & Co. Adamolekun began his career working as an Investment bankinag analyst at Goldman Sachs and then as a private equity associate at TPG Capital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Damola, a recognized and respected innovator in the restaurant industry, to our team,” said Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner in a statement. “Damola’s industry knowledge of operational excellence and growth strategies will be a tremendous value-add to our portfolio of brands,”

Garnett Station Partners was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. The New York-based firm manages over $2.2 billion of assets.