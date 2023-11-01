Garnett Station Partners appoints Timo as operating partner

In his role, Timo will focus primarily on improving supply chains across Garnett Station’s portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Garnett Station, Timo served as chief development officer and chief supply chain officer at Fat Tuesday

Timo also previously served as head of supply chain & procurement for the Latin America and Caribbean regions at Restaurant Brands International

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station Partners manages over $2 billion of assets

Pedro Timo has joined Garnett Station Partners as an operating partner.

In his role, Timo will focus primarily on improving supply chains across Garnett Station’s portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Garnett Station, Timo served as chief development officer and chief supply chain officer at Fat Tuesday. Timo also previously served as head of supply chain & procurement for the Latin America and Caribbean regions at Restaurant Brands International.

“We are excited to officially welcome Pedro – an established and well-respected operations professional – to Garnett Station,” said Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner of Garnett Station in a statement. “We have known Pedro over many years but have worked closely with him recently during his time at Fat Tuesday, one of our portfolio companies.”

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station Partners manages over $2 billion of assets.