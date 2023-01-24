Garnett Station Partners promotes Reuter to managing director and Hoberman to VP

Reuter began at Garnett as a principal while Hoberman was an associate

Founded in 2013, Garnett manages about $2 billion of assets

Core sectors include consumer and business services, health & wellness, automotive, and food & beverage

Garnett Station Partners promoted Richard Reuter to managing director and Max Hoberman to vice president.

Reuter and Hoberman joined Garnett Station in 2019.

Reuter began at Garnett as a principal while Hoberman was an associate.

“Rich and Max embody our GSP values, play important leadership roles in the investment process and work closely with our operating partners and portfolio companies. These promotions reflect their contributions to the firm and the roles they will play as we enter the next phase of growth,” said Alex Sloane, managing partner & co-founder of Garnett Station, in a statement.

Founded in 2013, Garnett manages about $2 billion of assets. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health & wellness, automotive, and food & beverage.