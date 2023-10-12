Garnett Station Partners taps Machado as senior advisor

In this role, Machado will advise Garnett Station’s portfolio companies to develop industry marketing programs focused on driving growth.

Currently, Machado serves as global chief marketing officer for NotCo

Prior to this, Machado held the role of CMO at Activision Blizzard and at Restaurant Brands International

Garnett Station Partners manages over $2 billion of assets

Garnett Station Partners has named Fernando Machado as a senior advisor.

In this role, Machado will advise Garnett Station’s portfolio companies to develop industry marketing programs focused on driving growth.

Currently, Machado serves as global chief marketing officer for NotCo. Prior to this, Machado held the role of CMO at Activision Blizzard and at Restaurant Brands International. Machado started his career at Unilever.

“We’ve known Fernando for many years, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our team as a senior advisor,” said Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner of Garnett Station in a statement. “Fernando is widely considered among the world’s most distinguished marketing leaders for consumer brands, and we’re looking forward to his counsel and support as we grow our portfolio. His strong background and breadth of experience in transforming brands will be an excellent asset to our portfolio companies, particularly around developing strategic marketing approaches tailored to their customer bases.”

Garnett Station Partners manages over $2 billion of assets. The firm was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane.