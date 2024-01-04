Garnett Station promotes three

Haramati joined Garnett Station in 2020, Edmonds came on board in 2023 and Bakies joined the firm in 2022.

Based in New York, Garnett Station manages over $2.2 billion of assets

The firm was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Sloane

Garnett Station Partners has promoted Rafi Haramati to principal, Will Edmonds to vice president and Brett Bakies to senior associate.

Haramati joined Garnett Station in 2020, Edmonds came on board in 2023 and Bakies joined the firm in 2022.

On the promotions, Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner, said in a statement, “Rafi, Will and Brett have been invaluable assets to our team, and we are thrilled to see them grow into these new roles where they will continue to enhance our strong culture and build value for our investment funds.”

Based in New York, Garnett Station manages over $2.2 billion of assets. The firm was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Sloane.