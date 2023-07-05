Gauge Capital invests in tan brand Loving Tan

As part of the investment, Gauge will appoint Hilary Daly as CEO.

Gauge Capital has made an investment in Loving Tan, an Australian sunless tan brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Loving Tan was founded in 2010.

As part of the investment, Gauge will appoint Hilary Daly as CEO.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Loving Tan team and Hilary to build upon the market success of Loving Tan’s products,” said Reilly McAllister, Vice President at Gauge Capital. “We believe there is a significant opportunity to build the company into a global personal care platform through both organic growth and additional acquisitions.”

Also, James Jackson and Reilly McAllister from Gauge Capital have joined Loving Tan’s board of directors.

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.