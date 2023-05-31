Gauge Capital invests in transmission remanufacturer provider Engine & Transmission Exchange

As part of the investment, James Jackson and Kevin Rafferty from Gauge Capital have joined the ETE REMAN’s board of directors

Gauge Capital has made an investment in Milwaukee-based Engine & Transmission Exchange, an aftermarket transmission remanufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

ETE REMAN focuses on non-discretionary automotive repair and replacements.

On the deal, James Jackson, a partner at Gauge Capital, said in a statement, “We couldn’t be happier to partner with ETE REMAN and to work alongside Noah and his team to realize our shared vision for the future of the Company. ETE’s consistent focus on quality, dependability and the importance of relationships helped them create an amazing business. We look forward to maintaining those key values while providing additional resources to further accelerate their growth.”

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle mcarket. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.