Gauge Capital taps Given as operating partner

Gauge Capital has named Dr. Bruce Given as an operating partner. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

PRESS RELEASE

February 2022

Southlake, TX – Gauge Capital (“Gauge” or “the Firm”), a leading growth-oriented lower middle market private equity firm, announces the appointment of Dr. Bruce Given as an Operating Partner. Dr. Given will support the work associated with new opportunities within the pharma services sector, and brings a wealth of experience in the CRO, site management, and drug development and commercialization sectors.

Dr. Given is a veteran in the healthcare industry with approximately 30 years of experience in the pharma services sector. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARWR), a business developing medicines that treat intractable diseases. Previously, Dr. Given served as the Chairman of the Board for ICON (Nasdaq: ICLR), the 7th largest global CRO. Additionally, Dr. Given held multiple leadership roles with Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) including head of U.S. Sales & Marketing and Head of U.S. R&D. Dr. Given received his M.D. with honors from the University of Chicago and completed his clinical and research fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

“We are thrilled to have Bruce join the Gauge team,” said Stan Dennis, Managing Director and Operating Partner at Gauge. “Bruce brings extensive industry knowledge within pharma services and will be an invaluable asset to help source, identify, and evaluate new platform investments. We are looking forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to focus on the pharma services sector.”

“I am thrilled to partner with Gauge and work with their healthcare team. I look forward to continuing to support Gauge’s efforts to invest alongside best-in-class businesses,” said Dr. Given.

About Gauge Capital (www.gaugecapital.com)

Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages more than $2.0 billion in capital and in 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top private equity firms for founders. In 2021 and 2022, Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. For more information, please contact Chris Garvin, Vice President of Business Development at cgarvin@gaugecapital.com.