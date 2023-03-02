Gauge taps McAllister as VP

In her new role, she will co-lead the firm’s investing efforts in the food and consumer group.

Reilly previously held consumer investing roles at Swander Pace Capital and H.I.G. Growth Partners

She began her career at Deloitte Corporate Finance

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in middle market

Gauge Capital has named Reilly McAllister as a vice president.

In her new role, she will co-lead the firm’s investing efforts in the food and consumer group.

“Reilly is a tenured investor with deep experience in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and health and wellness. We are excited to welcome her to the Gauge team and accelerate our efforts within the consumer vertical.” said Drew Johnson, co-founder of Gauge, in a statement.

Reilly previously held consumer investing roles at Swander Pace Capital and H.I.G. Growth Partners. She began her career at Deloitte Corporate Finance (formerly McColl Partners).

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in middle market. Gauge invests in the business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology sectors. Gauge manages more than $2 billion in capital.