GCM Grosvenor invests in PE firm Excolere Equity Partners

GCM Grosvenor has made an investment in Excolere Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based middle-market private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tony Miller, a managing partner of Excolere, former co-founder and COO of The Vistria Group and Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, formally launched Excolere in 2022 with long-time colleagues and fellow partners Pete Davis and Marcelus DeCoulode.

On the investment, Kevin Nickelberry, Co-Head of GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy, said in a statement, “Our partnership with Excolere is consistent with GCM Grosvenor’s multi-decade history of partnering with exceptional founders early in the evolution of their firms. We look forward to working with the Excolere team as they continue to grow the platform.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Excolere Equity Partners and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to GCM Grosvenor.

Excolere targets the education and human capital management sector.

Based in Chicago, GCM Grosvenor had approximately $76 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies.