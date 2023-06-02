GCP-backed GovExec buys nonprofit ATARC

GovExec provides sales and marketing intelligence across federal, state, and local and defense.

GovExec, which is backed by Growth Catalyst Partners, has acquired The Advanced Technology Academic Research Center, an Ashburn, Virginia-based nonprofit that facilitates collaboration between government, industry and academia in order to accelerate technology modernization initiatives. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Government leaders want and need greater access to the latest innovations to solve today’s challenges,” said Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec in a statement. “We are in an enviable position because we serve both the government customer and the contractor. The government customer is rapidly changing the ways it is buying, and it is critical to build trust with them. ATARC is the leader in convening government with the greatest minds in industry and academia to help solve their immediate challenges. They have built an unmatched reputation and we are very proud to have them as part of GovExec.”

Growth Catalyst Partners invests in the middle market. The firm targets information, marketing and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP was founded in 2015.