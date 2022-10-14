GCP-backed Shift Paradigm acquires email marketing firm Ergo

Based in Austin, Shift is a consultancy focused on helping companies implement marketing tech platforms.

Shift Paradigm, which is backed by Growth Catalyst Partners, has acquired New York City-based Ergo, an email marketing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Austin, Shift is a consultancy focused on helping companies implement marketing tech platforms.

“We are excited about the opportunity to join Shift Paradigm in its world-class service, delivering modern marketing and digital transformation,” said John Hendricks, CEO of Ergo, in a statement. “Shift Paradigm’s focus on delivering scalable 1:1 customer engagement is a perfect fit for what we do best.”

Hendricks will remain involved as a member of Shift Paradigm’s board of directors.

Shift Paradigm was launched in September 2018.

Growth Catalyst Partners is a middle-market private equity firm investing in information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses. Since the firm’s founding in 2015, GCP has completed over 75 acquisitions across its 11 industry-leading platform companies.