GCP-backed Sigma7 taps Belman as CEO

Sigma7, which is backed by Growth Catalyst Partners, has named Owen Belman as CEO.

Previously, Belman was CEO of Asia at Anon.

New York City-based Sigma7 is a global risk information and services company.

“Owen Belman is exactly the right chief executive at the right time to scale and execute our founding vision of creating a new generation of risk services platform that helps businesses transform their risk program,” said Sigma7 Chairman and Co-founder Charles Bralver in a statement. “Owen has an exceptional track record of growing revenue and margin in the international risk industry and I look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our risk services platform both organically and through acquisitions.”

Prior to Aon, Belman led consumer banking businesses for Standard Chartered Bank in the Philippines, UAE and Hong Kong.

Growth Catalyst Partners targets information, marketing and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP invests in the middle market.