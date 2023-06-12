Gearbox recaps software firm Office Timeline

Office Timeline’s Co-Founders Tim Stumbles and Eddy Malik will continue to retain a substantial ownership position in the company.

Office Timeline was established in 2012

Lakeside Partners was financial advisor to Office Timeline on the deal

Gearbox Capital invests in technology companies

Gearbox Capital has led a growth recapitalization of Bellevue, Washington-based software company Office Timeline, Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Office Timeline’s Co-Founders Tim Stumbles and Eddy Malik will continue to retain a substantial ownership position in the company.

Office Timeline was established in 2012.

Lakeside Partners was financial advisor to Office Timeline on the deal.

“We are very excited to partner with Tim and Eddy and their team to support the growth of this market leading reporting and visualization solution,” said Omair Sarwar, founder at GearBox Capital in a statement. “Office Timeline’s products save project managers and their teams significant time and effort while enhancing the quality of their critical communication and reporting processes. This strong value proposition, continuously enhanced through rapid innovation and product development offer a strong foundation for accelerating growth.”

Gearbox Capital invests in technology companies.