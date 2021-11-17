Gem funds Braidio

GEM has invested $50 million in Braidio. Based in San Francisco, Braidio is a workstream platform.

PRESS RELEASE

Braidio, the award-winning WorkStream platform that threads information, people, and business tools into a single point of productivity, today announced a $50 million investment commitment from Luxembourg-based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”) to take the company public. The $50 million investment commitment becomes immediately available on the first day of trading with further tranches to be drawn at the company’s option over a three-year period. Braidio will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. With certainty of the investment upon listing, Braidio is now well-positioned to accelerate its vision of delivering a complete digital presence to customers at the mobile edge. Concurrent with a public listing of Braidio shares, Braidio will issue warrants to GEM to purchase the common stock of the company.

Using the $50 Million investment commitment, Braidio will capitalize on its first mover advantage as the de facto Digital Transformation as a Service cloud platform for mobile telecom at the customer edge. According to Grand View Research, the market for digital edge transformation was valued at $388.98 billion for 2020 and is expected to grow to $650.13 billion by 2025. Braidio’s telco partners such as AT&T, Etisalat, and AVCT Kandy have taken notice of this growth at the edge, and are looking to Braidio to provide revenue generation to a combined 300m users and millions of enterprises in over 20 countries.

“This investment commitment from GEM, paired with our recent acquisition of Leia, accelerates Braidio toward our goal of creating a digital transformation platform experience. Our highly verticalized solution can be integrated in minutes, no matter what industry vertical our customers are playing in,” said Iain Scholnick, Founder and CEO of Braidio. “We knew instantly GEM was the perfect fit as they immediately recognized the massive opportunity presented by our first-mover advantage at the customer engagement edge of the mobile 5G marketplace. We’re looking forward to working together with GEM to refine our offering and expand our reach with our global carrier partners.”

451 Research, an S&P Global Market Intelligence company, estimates that just the programmable CPaaS market alone is expected to reach $23 billion by 2025. Largely driven by the mainstream enterprise segment, with enterprise organizations looking to evaluate the use of programmable communications to redefine how they engage with their customers and employees. With a proven technology stack that includes the recent acquisition and integration of the AI-powered custom experience platform Leia, Braidio is now at the forefront of enabling this digital transformation for companies of all sizes.

Braidio WorkStreams helps enterprise and mid-market customers capture new and protect existing revenues – improving customer satisfaction and accelerating business line sales by efficiently orchestrating people, knowledge, operations data and insights across any workflow. Braidio can integrate directly into any vertical, including pet wellness, healthcare, banking and more, to create a digital presence – regardless of the size of the client. They’ve worked closely with partners including Arkos Health, Ribbon Communications, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and others, offering full customization to cater to specific needs of each enterprise.

“The support from GEM affirms our belief that there is a massive market for end-to-end, digital offerings, as organizations reimagine how they engage with their teams and customers,” said Rafael Solis, Co-Founder and COO of Braidio. “The industry need for both turnkey or fully customized applications for teams or customers continues to grow every day, and along with GEM, we’re committed to delivering the right solution across any vertical.”

About Braidio

Braidio’s award-winning WorkStreams™ platform is an engine consisting of permissioning, orchestration, and low-code/no-code mobile app building to thread all information, knowledge, people, and business tools into a single point of productivity. The future of work will look very different than it does now. Braidio WorkStreams helps accelerate sales, improve customer satisfaction, and simplify employee on-boarding by efficiently spreading knowledge and insights across any workflow and business unit in real-time. Based in San Francisco, Braidio is surrounded by some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the world. Braidio WorkStreams simplify success. For more information, please visit braidio.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About The GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 480 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments. http://www.gemny.com