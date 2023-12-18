Gemini Investors-backed Conditioned Air snaps up HVAC service firm A/C Designs

Conditioned Air is a provider of residential HVAC services and new construction services provider in Southwest Florida.

Conditioned Air Company, which is backed by Gemini Investors, has acquired Florida-based A/C Designs, an HVAC services and new construction provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Conditioned Air is a provider of residential HVAC services and new construction services provider in Southwest Florida.

A/C Designs was founded in 2002 by Ed Tennant.

On the deal, Greg Johnson, executive chairman and CEO of Conditioned Air in a statement, “We are excited to partner with A/C Designs, a company that has an outstanding culture and a quality reputation. This relationship allows us access into the Northeast Florida region. I am personally honored to work with Corey and his leadership team as we accelerate their growth.”

Based in Massachusetts, Gemini Investors backs the middle market. The firm was founded in 1993.