Gemspring acquires call center support services provider Inflow Communications

Gemspring is merging Inflow with portfolio company Amplix, a provider of technology advisory services and software.

The combined business will be led by Amplix CEO Joe DeStefano and will remain headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts

Lazard served as financial advisor to InflowCX

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market

Gemspring Capital Management has acquired Inflow Communications, a provider of strategic advisory, deployment, and managed services for contact center, customer experience and unified communications solutions. The seller was Renovus Capital Partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Gemspring is merging Inflow with portfolio company Amplix, a provider of technology advisory services and software.

The combined business will be led by Amplix CEO Joe DeStefano and will remain headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

On the deal, Zubin Malkani, managing director at Gemspring, said in a statement, “Bringing together Amplix and InflowCX will be transformational, enabling the combined organization to provide customers with an expanded suite of technology solutions and enhanced services. We share a vision with the entire management team to be the premier provider of technology advisory services, and we are confident this step will position the business for accelerated growth and long-term success.”

Lazard served as financial advisor to InflowCX.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management.