Gemspring acquires HR software firm ClearCompany

- McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring
- Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $3.5 billion of capital under management
Gemspring Capital has acquired a majority stake in ClearCompany, a Boston-based provider of human capital management software. No financial terms were disclosed.
“We’re extremely impressed by ClearCompany’s longstanding track record of growth and innovation,” said D.J. Andrzejewski, a managing director at Gemspring in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Andre and the team to continue to drive product enhancements, bolster operations, and accelerate ClearCompany’s growth trajectory while maintaining its customer-centric approach.”
First Analysis Securities Corporation was financial advisor to ClearCompany while Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring.
Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $3.5 billion of capital under management.