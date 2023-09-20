Gemspring acquires HR software firm ClearCompany

First Analysis Securities Corporation was financial advisor to ClearCompany while Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring

Gemspring Capital has acquired a majority stake in ClearCompany, a Boston-based provider of human capital management software. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re extremely impressed by ClearCompany’s longstanding track record of growth and innovation,” said D.J. Andrzejewski, a managing director at Gemspring in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Andre and the team to continue to drive product enhancements, bolster operations, and accelerate ClearCompany’s growth trajectory while maintaining its customer-centric approach.”

First Analysis Securities Corporation was financial advisor to ClearCompany while Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $3.5 billion of capital under management.