Gemspring acquires manufacturing and distribution platform Midland Industries

Gemspring Capital Management has acquired Kansas City, Missouri-based Midland Industries, a provider of pipe, valve, and fitting products.

Midland’s existing investor Wynnchurch Capital will retain a minority stake in the company.

Midland was founded in 1919.

“John and his team have built a best-in-class distribution platform, and we believe that Midland is differentiated in a market where supply chain partnership and operational excellence is critical to customer success,” added Geoff Broglio, a managing director at Gemspring in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the Midland team as the company continues to grow its operations and drive product innovation, geographic expansion, and end market diversification.”

Midland and Wynnchurch were advised by Harris Williams as financial advisor and Paul Hastings as legal counsel. Gemspring was advised by KeyBank Capital Markets as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $3.4 billion of capital under management.