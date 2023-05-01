Gemspring-backed Amplix acquires Intervale’s tech advisory practice

Based in Reading, Massachusetts, Intervale provides advisory services, structured cabling solutions, and audio-visual services

Recently acquired by Gemspring Capital, Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex

Gemspring has $3.4 billion of capital under management

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Intervale Technologies’ tech advisory practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Reading, Massachusetts, Intervale provides advisory services, structured cabling solutions, and audio-visual services.

On the deal, Joe DeStefano, Amplix CEO said in a statement, “We’re delighted to partner with Intervale and integrate their technology advisory practice into the Amplix platform. They have delivered exceptional, tailored solutions to their customers for more than 20 years and their mission aligns perfectly with our goals. We’re confident that Intervale’s technology advisory services clients will benefit from Amplix’s unique IT platform and capabilities, creating additional value for Intervale’s customers. We are thrilled about the potential of this partnership.”

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software. Recently acquired by Gemspring Capital, Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital backs middle-market companies. The private equity firm has $3.4 billion of capital under management.